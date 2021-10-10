CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Best Bagels on the Upper West Side

By Bobby Panza
ilovetheupperwestside.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpper West Siders love their bagels. We should consider ourselves lucky with a plethora of premium options for our palate. Looking for the best? Read on to see which dough rises above the rest. 5. Zabar’s. Old reliable on the Upper West Side, Zabar’s does it all, exceptionally well; and...

ilovetheupperwestside.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

A star is born: New shop Bubbe's brings Barbra, handmade bagels to the east side

I can’t say that Tucson doesn’t have any bagels. We have very few, and I have tried them all: canvassing supermarkets for hidden gems; driving 30 minutes north to The Bagel Joint in Oro Valley; putting cream cheese on an Everything Cubano from Barrio Bread, closing my eyes and pretending that I’m eating a bagel.
columbusmonthly.com

Exploring La Plaza Tapatia’s New Grocery on the West Side

La Plaza Tapatia, a West Side staple for 17 years, was busting its 28,000-square-foot seams before it moved this year into a brand-new storefront on Georgesville Road. Now, with 44,000 square feet of space, the grocery’s owner, Gustavo Salazar, is able to realize his dream of delivering to Columbus the kind of modern grocery store found in Mexico today.
6sqft

This $1.9M Upper West Side brownstone co-op has a soaking tub and sunny private garden

While this Upper West Side co-op is just a few blocks from Central Park, the apartment at 136 West 70th Street comes with its own slice of green space. Asking $1,895,000, the two-bedroom home takes up three floors of a pre-war brownstone, with even more space found in the spacious landscaped backyard. The sunny south-facing garden measures 700 square feet and features lots of plantings and plenty of space to entertain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper West Side#Bagels#Cream Cheese#Food And Wine#Food Drink#Westsider Rare#Uws
New York YIMBY |

Facade at 200 Amsterdam in Upper West Side, Manhattan Now Complete

Photos from Williams New York reveal a completed facade at 200 Amsterdam, a new 668-foot-tall condominium tower on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the Art Deco-inspired facade, combines a mix of granite and limestone, ornate decorative panels, and dramatic oversized windows. The tower comprises...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
progressivegrocer.com

Einstein Bros. Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend

The result of a partnership with B&G Foods, Einstein Bros Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend enables consumers to flavor any food like the bagel chain's most popular savory bagel. Containing a mixture of garlic, sesame, poppy, onion and salt, the specialty seasoning gives consumers a new way to experience a beloved brand. Einstein Bros Bagels Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend is now available in a 7.5-ounce shaker retailing for a suggested $3.98 at Sam's Club locations nationwide, with broader retail and online rollout to follow in early 2022. Part of the Panera Brands family, Einstein Bros. Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for its fresh-baked bagels in a range of flavors and its premium double-whipped shmears, as well as gourmet bagel sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and snacks. It’s the largest bagel retail chain in the United States, with more than 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia.
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Parisian Vibes + Bakery Bliss at The Ansonia

Create a crisp and cozy autumn with a taste of Paris in New York! Head on over to Margot Patisserie – a French cafe and bakery serving its loyal patrons at the historic Ansonia (2109 Broadway at 74th Street) since 1994. Full-service dining is available at Margot’s intimate outdoor restaurant...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Trophy Townhouse Is The Wonder Of The Upper East Side

Manhattan's most photographed townhouse, located at 163 East 64th Street, presents a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity. NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriting the attention of millennial Instagrammers, building buffs, streetscape lovers, architectural preservationists, and those who remain besotted by New York City, Manhattan's most photographed townhouse located at 163 East 64th street has hit the market.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
1045wjjk.com

Downtown Restaurant Set To Close After 23 Years

The end of an era is coming soon. After 23 years in downtown Indianapolis, Mikado on Illinois street has announced that they will be closing down. A statement was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook, which thanked workers and customers, but didn’t mention a reason for the closure. According to WISH, you have until early December to pop in for a visit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

Food Network Star Anne Burrell Marries Stuart Claxton: 'We Feel So Much Love'

The Food Network star married Stuart Claxton on Saturday in a beautiful fall ceremony at Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y., the bride's hometown. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of her wedding, Burrell, 52, opened up about finally tying the knot after getting engaged in April 2020 while quarantining with her family and Claxton in Cazenovia.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy