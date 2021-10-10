CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continues on a downward trend

By Stacie Richard
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bEBF_0cN6HYFA00

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana Department of Health has reported another decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. LDH reports 606 patients are currently in this hospital fighting the virus. Less than 24 hours prior, LDH reported 671 patients in the hospital.

Louisiana COVID-19 Breakdown:

  • 971 new COVID-19 cases bringing the overall total to 746,542
  • 37 COVID-19 deaths bringing the overall total to 14,139
  • 606 COVID-19 patients are currently in the hospital
  • 117 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Age progression of Louisiana’s missing Rondreiz Phillips aka “Junior” released

CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)— Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips was 4-years old when he disappeared from his family’s home in Claiborne Parish in 2018. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and yellow rubber boots. Search teams spent weeks looking for Phillips and the FBI was involved in the search. Surrounding […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

Final day to apply for Blue Roof program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Today is the last day to apply for Operation Blue Roof. That deadline was extended because of heavy rainstorms weeks after the hurricane. 25 parishes are eligible including East Baton Rouge and Ascension. For more information or to apply to the Blue Roof Program, click here. Applications can be made over […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

In-person visitation at state-run prisons reinstated after being paused by COVID surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Starting on Monday, Oct. 18, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) will begin phasing in visitation across its state-run prisons. In-person visitation was suspended at the end of July due to Louisiana’s fourth surge of COVID-19. DPS&C, in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Ldh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KLFY News 10

Seacor Power disaster: Here’s a full timeline of events

(KLFY) — Here is a timeline of events involving the sinking of the Seacor Power, the search for her crewmembers and the organizations who are continuing the search for those still missing. The victims April 13 The Seacor Power, a lift boat owned by Seacor Marine, capsizes several miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana with […]
ACCIDENTS
KLFY News 10

Louisiana intends to scrap school letter grades this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top school board Wednesday agreed to shelve letter grades for public schools this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, assuming the federal government signs off on the move as expected. The action from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education means that grades and school performance scores that […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

1K+
Followers
357
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy