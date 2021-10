It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Andy Williams may try to convince us otherwise, but that doesn’t change facts. It is fall. Autumn. Spooky season. Fall is never long enough in Central Illinois. We are still dealing with 80 degree temperatures in October, which is generally unacceptable. Give me jeans, hooded sweatshirts, cozy socks and cardigans, hot apple cider or mulled wine, bonfires, and a high temperature of 68. Ideally, there would be at least three solid months of this. Alas, this is not how things work here. We will have summer, a flash of fall, and it will be winter.

