If I would’ve told you before the season that Joe Musgrove would finish the 2021 season with the Padres’ first no-hitter in franchise history, a 3.18 ERA, and more than 200 strikeouts, you’d sign up for that immediately. Add all that to the fact that Musgrove was the only starter who didn’t miss a turn in the rotation, and you’ve got an impressive season from the El Cajon native.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO