Rafael Nadal after first Masters 1000 victory: 'I'm delighted with how I played'

Kicking off the 2003 season from just outside the top-200, the 16-year-old star in the making Rafael Nadal was keen to gain positions on the ATP list as soon as possible after a breakthrough run in the previous year. The Manacor native lost three Challenger finals in the opening three months in Hamburg, Cherbourg and Cagliari before winning the first Challenger crown in the last week of March in Barletta.