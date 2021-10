We’re just two weeks away from the international climate summit in Glasgow, and the Morrison government has yet to announce whether it will commit to a stronger climate target for 2030. The current 2030 target, set at the Paris Agreement, is to cut emissions by 26-28% below 2005 levels. This has been widely criticised as being weak. As a professor of engineering and an author of many research papers considering what’s needed to reach 100% renewable energy, I believe Australia can do far better. With minimal cost and inconvenience, Australia could reduce emissions to about half its 2005 levels, by 2030....

