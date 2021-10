Parker secured four of nine targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 27-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. The veteran put the finishing touches on a solid fantasy day with a three-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. Parker led the Dolphins in receiving yardage with the help of a game-long 42-yard grab, and the late score was his first of the campaign. Parker has yet to exceed five receptions in any contest this season, but given Miami's shaky quarterback situation, he's actually served as a reliable week-to-week target thus far. Parker will look to build on the productive afternoon in a tough Week 5 road matchup against the Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO