With Covid Numbers Heading in the 'Right Direction,' Fauci Cautions Not to 'Declare Victory' Yet

By Peter Wade
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We still have around 68 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated that have not yet gotten vaccinated,” Fauci warned, adding, “You want to look forward to holiday seasons and spending time with your family and doing those sorts of things. But don’t just throw your hands up and say it’s all over… If you look at the history of the surges and the diminutions in cases over a period of time, they can bounce back.”

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indiana Gazette

COVID-19 deaths likely to decrease, but stay on guard, Fauci cautions

COVID-19 deaths are likely to go down this winter, but the U.S. shouldn’t declare victory in the pandemic yet, the country’s top infectious disease expert said on Sunday. Despite falling rates, the virus can bounce back, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in television appearances.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kezi.com

Covid-19 numbers are improving. Don't let history repeat itself with yet another resurgence, doctors say

As Covid-19 numbers gradually improve, health experts have an urgent message: Don't get cocky and relax. "We can't get overconfident. Every time we do and we put our guard down ... we get another surge with another variant," said Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, a viral researcher and internal medicine physician. "So yes, things are better. But they're far from over."
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Coronavirus numbers still heading in the right direction

As the White House announces new action to make millions more coronavirus rapid tests available ahead of the holiday season, there are positive signs that the nation’s COVID-19 hot spots may be turning a corner. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Oct. 7, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Fauci warns America isn't out of the COVID woods yet as cold weather looms

Dr. Anthony Fauci said America isn’t even close to getting COVID-19 under control. Despite the dramatic increase in vaccinations and an encouraging dip in daily caseloads in the U.S., the nation's leading infectious disease expert said Wednesday there is a long way to go before health experts can breathe easier.
ENVIRONMENT
milwaukeesun.com

Fauci: US must not end cautions too quickly over Covid

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief White House Medical Adviser, has said Americans should celebrate declining COVID-19 cases but they should not "prematurely declare victory" over the pandemic. However, he would not give his opinion on whether the U.S. should implement a vaccine mandate for air travel, like Canada, for the upcoming...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Fauci says U.S. rates declining but coronavirus not yet under control

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Coronavirus cases in the United States are falling again but the virus is not yet under control, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Wednesday. “We had an acceleration. We had a peak....
U.S. POLITICS
5 On Your Side

'Going in the right direction': COVID-19 hospitalizations down 40% from delta peak

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 cases are still going down in the St. Louis area, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is hopeful that trend continues. On Tuesday, the task force's leader Dr. Clay Dunagan said the number of COVID-19 patients at some area hospitals is down 40% or 50% from the summer peak boosted by the arrival of the delta variant. Dr. Dunagan said the number of cases in the St. Louis area is still five times higher than the low point in June, but he is hopeful the numbers will continue to improve as the year goes on.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KPBS

Expert urges COVID caution ahead of Halloween: 'We're not out of the woods yet'

The number of new COVID infections are finally going down in California and nationally, but Dr. Eric Topol is warning everyone not to drop their guard. "We're not out of the woods here, we have plenty of people who are unvaccinated in this state and they are the most likely suspects to get COVID and to spread COVID," said Topol, who is the director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla. "Although things are looking good now, we can't let our guard down."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
mediaite.com

Laura Ingraham Makes Baffling Claim: ‘It’s Almost Always A Lie’ When ‘They Say The Hospitals Are Being Overwhelmed’

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham made the baffling assertion on Tuesday night that “it’s almost always a lie” when people say hospitals are being overwhelmed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ingraham opened her show Tuesday railing against vaccine mandates. Hundreds of unvaccinated health care workers in New York were suspended Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nickiswift.com

