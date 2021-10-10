CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A performer was killed in an onstage accident at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia

By Joe Hernandez
kgou.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn actor performing at Moscow's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed in an accident on Saturday, the venue announced on social media. The man was identified as 38-year-old Evgenia Sergeevich Kulesh. "We express our deep condolences to family and friends," the theater said in a statement translated from Russian. "The time...

www.kgou.org

Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
Daily Mail

Video shows 'accident waiting to happen' at the Bolshoi where actor was crushed to death: Performers flee during rehearsal as wobbling background is lowered and hits scenery

A video has emerged which appears to show technical problems at the Bolshoi Theatre ahead of a performance in which an actor was killed. Performers are seen fleeing the stage during a rehearsal as the mechanism lowering the backdrop appears to malfunction. It wobbles and collides with other pieces of...
raventribune.com

Death play at the Bolshoi Theater! Actors killed by stage decorations – BZ Berlin

Unfortunately, this death play is real! On Saturday evening at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, an actor (37) was killed by falling decorations in front of an audience. The person was involved in an accident while changing sets, a spokesman for the world-famous theater confirmed. Russian police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the death.
Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov
