A performer was killed in an onstage accident at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia

EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm has signed Filipino American actor Kian Talan. Talan currently appears in the CBS series NCIS: Hawai’i which follows the life of Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey). He portrays Jane’s eldest son Alex, a moody and exasperating teen who is struggling to cope with his parents’ split and father’s new family. He previously appeared in the educational series produced by Pharrell Williams titled Brainchild, and the critically acclaimed short film from HBO Max, Shadows. Talan is an advocate for Asian American representation in Hollywood and supports various initiatives including Search to Involve Filipino Americans’ (SIPA) Los Angeles Chapter and Filipino American Charity Trust (FACT) out of New Hampshire, the latter of which played a role in his understanding of the misrepresentation around him as a child. As his career continues to grow, he hopes to represent stories he never saw growing up and pushing the story forward for Asian Americans. He will continue to be represented by Corner Booth Entertainment alongside Paradigm.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO