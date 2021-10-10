'Pixel Pass' might be Google's answer to the Apple One bundle
Google's Pixel 6 might be notable for how you buy it, not just what it offers. Tech news veteran M. Brandon Lee claims to have leaked details of a "Pixel Pass" subscription that would bundle phone payments with an Apple One-style service bundle. Your one monthly fee would include both a Pixel 6 as well as an extended warranty, Google One, Play Pass and YouTube Music/Premium. You could attach it to Google Fi if you wanted, but there would be a version for users who want to choose another carrier.www.engadget.com
Comments / 0