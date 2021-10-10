CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Ware Racing switching from Chevrolet to Ford for 2022, will have alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing

By Steven Taranto
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its expansion to four full-time Cup Series teams over the past several seasons, Rick Ware Racing has made quite a footprint in NASCAR's top level. And in order to expand its footprint further, the team has settled on a new manufacturer while also aligning themselves with one of the premier race teams and engine shops in stock car racing.

