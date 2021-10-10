CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

'It felt very strange having to be that close to somebody': Strictly star Katie McGlynn says dancing with Gorka Márquez is 'weird' after months of social distancing during pandemic

 7 days ago

Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn has said it has been 'weird' being so physically close to a partner in Strictly Come Dancing after getting used to social distancing.

The actress, 28, said she had been socially distanced from other actors in her work since the start of the pandemic.

She said starring on the programme has been a 'brand new' experience where she has had to learn to communicate without using her voice, gestures and facial expressions.

Awkward: Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn, 28, has said it has been 'weird' being so physically close to a partner in Strictly Come Dancing after getting used to social distancing

'It's literally using my body and with Covid, I have been social distanced from other actors, so it's just weird having to be close to somebody,' she said.

'When we did the tango it just felt very strange having to be that close to somebody and you kind of have to move as one, in sync. So it's very strange.

'But like I said, all this is brand new to me so I'm just absorbing it all and trying to get better.'

Up close: The actress said she had been socially distanced from other actors in her work since the start of the pandemic, but is working closely with Gorka Márquez, 31, on Strictly

Katie praised the teaching of her professional dance partner Gorka Márquez, 31.

'I think because you spend so much time together, you kind of learn what works, how to teach different people and we have the same sense of humour so we laugh all day and he teaches me in a way that I get it,' she said.

'He's been writing it down like a script.

New skills: She said starring on the programme has been a 'brand new' experience where she has had to learn to communicate without using her voice

'He's super supportive and after last week, I lost my confidence because we were in the dance off and he was so supportive and positive.

'He's just brilliant, I couldn't imagine having a different partner in this experience.'

She added that seeing actress Nina Wadia become the first celebrity to be eliminated from the competition was 'brutal'.

Speaking out: 'It's literally using my body and with Covid, I have been social distanced from other actors, so it's just weird having to be close to somebody,' she said

'You kind of forget that somebody has to go home,' she said.

She added she was 'really upset' to see Nina leave.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One this evening at 7.10pm.

Twinkle-toed stars: Katie praised the teaching of her professional dance partner Gorka, saying he's been 'super supportive'

RELATED PEOPLE
