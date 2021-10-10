CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa County deputies seeking public’s help after man found dead in his front yard

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Billy Lindsey Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead at his home over the weekend as a homicide, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of East 56th Street North around 3 p.m. Saturday and saw a man lying in the yard of a home, according to a Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The man was later identified as 58-year-old Billy Morris Lindsey and his body showed obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Lindsey “was last known to be alive around 11:00 p.m. Friday.”

TCSO Detectives are asking anyone with information on his murder to call 918-596-5600 or call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

