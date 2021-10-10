CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catawissa, PA

Catawissa man charged with possession of child pornography

By Dave Barr
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJyd3_0cN6DVS900

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Catawissa man is facing child pornography possession charges after police say they found hundreds of pornographic images on his electronic devices this past summer.

According to police paperwork, Dallas Wehner is facing charges of child pornography possession and criminal use of a communication facility after police executed a search warrant on his residence on Deer Road.

During the execution of the search warrant, a computer was taken from the residence and it was later discovered that computer held 575 images and 19 videos, that according to the affidavit, “clearly depict child pornography.”

Police have issued a warrant for Wehner’s arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Bradford County inmate charged with aggravated assault of corrections officers

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Jessica Burgher of Waverly is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting multiple corrections officers. Pennsylvania State Police in Bradford County responded to the corrections facility after Burgher, an inmate, allegedly struck and spit on multiple officers. Burgher is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Bradford County woman arrested for strangling child with a plastic bag

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – Siearra Weaver, 33, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after allegedly strangling a child with a plastic bag. State Police responded to the reported strangulation in Wyalusing Township on Oct. 14 and arrested Weaver on two felony counts of strangulation and one misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Monroe county man charged in death of Luzerne county woman

NUANGOLA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was found dead inside her home in Luzerne County just after midnight. State police tell Eyewitness News police were called Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. for a domestic dispute at a home on Vandermark Avenue in Nuangola. That’s when police say they found the victim, Elizabeth Leonard, 41, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man arrested on multiple charges after robbery

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police have apprehended a suspect in a burglary that they say took place Thursday. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Peace Street on Thursday night around 8:30 for reports of a burglary. Police say, the suspect forcibly entered the victim’s home and took the victim’s cellphone by […]
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Catawissa, PA
City
Columbia, PA
WBRE

Northumberland County police investigate shooting in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Northumberland County are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday. According to officials, it happened Friday night in Shamokin in the 900 blocks of North Orange Street. The Shamokin Police Chief tells Eyewitness News one person was shot but he did not suffer from severe injuries. This investigation is ongoing, […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Man standing in dumpster arrested on multiple drug charges in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Hazleton arrested a man for a parole violation and drug charges after they noticed him standing in a dumpster last month. According to police, on Tuesday, September 28 just before noon, Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Detectives observed Timothy M. Oakes, 39, of Freeland, standing in a dumpster in […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Police arrest wanted ATV rider accused of nearly hitting Scranton officer

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested a man wanted for illegally driving an ATV in downtown Scranton. Police say 40-year-old Tarik McNish was arrested Thursday in Wilkes-Barre Township after an arrest warrant was issued for nearly hitting a police officer while driving the ATV on Adams Avenue in downtown Scranton. According to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Four arrested in Coolbaugh Township on drug and gun charges

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Moutain Regional Police arrested four individuals while executing a search warrant in Coolbaugh Township. On Wednesday morning, the police searched a home in the 700 block of Country Place Drive and were able to locate 36-year-old Lamont Simpkins. According to police, Simpkins had full extradition warrants from […]
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Police
WBRE

Wanted Hazleton man picked up by police during traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton Police Department arrested a man who was wanted on drug charges since September. Police were looking for Cebe Mackenson, 35, since the end of September and on Friday, October 1 at 11:06 a.m. police were able to catch Mackenson during a traffic stop. According to police, they saw […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Sayre teen charged for threatening to do harm in high school

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Sayre Police have filed charges against a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly made threats to do harm inside Sayre Area High School. Police said they received information that the teen had told other students to stay home from school as he was going to hire someone to do harm. He was […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Police: Man dies after being struck by a vehicle in Schuylkill County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, one man was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene, Friday. Police say around 4:00 p.m. Friday officials were dispatched to a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 600 block of Deturksville Road in Washington Township. According to the release, the vehicle struck […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

House fire kills one woman in Union County

NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Union County Coroner confirms to Eyewitness News, one woman is dead after a house fire. According to officials, the fire happened in New Columbia along Grover Drive. Firefighters say the house was ablaze when they got there Friday afternoon. The corner stated, the woman became trapped inside and died. […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Blakely Police add new vehicle to illuminate emergency scenes

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local police department has added a new vehicle to better handle road closures and nighttime crime scenes. The idea of the new emergency services unit of the Blakely Police Department is to provide increased safety at accident and crime scenes. “Blakely Borough itself has its own electric company. So […]
BLAKELY, PA
WBRE

One pilot injured after crash landing in Benton Municipal Airport

BENTON, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pilot is injured after a crash landing in Columbia County. According to police, the incident happened Saturday morning around 9:00 a.m. at Benton Municipal Airport. State police say the victim suffered a serious leg injury and was airlifted to a hospital The emergency happened as organizers were preparing for Saturday’s […]
BENTON, PA
WBRE

Rv crash on I-81 sends several people to hospital

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an RV and at least one other vehicle on a busy Interstate-81. Eyewitness News was on the scene as first responders worked to clear the crash area on Interstate 81 southbound in Hanover Township. A witness says the RV […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Motorhome avoids crashing into head-on traffic on Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A camper narrowly avoided disaster Friday afternoon when it crossed through oncoming traffic on Interstate 80 in Columbia County. According to crews on the scene, it happened around 2:00 p.m. just west of the Lightstreet Road interchange on I-80 near Bloomsburg. Crews stated the camper was traveling eastbound when the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Delhi man wanted for shooting at Grambling State University, injuring 1 and killing another

LINCOLN PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jatavious Carroll, a.ka. “Rabbit”, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is believed to be the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Grambling State University campus on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The shooting injured a 16-year-old juvenile of Rayville and led to […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

880
Followers
498
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy