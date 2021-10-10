CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

PG&E announces potential power shutoff for Monday, Tuesday

By Connor Malone
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asDUJ_0cN6DQ2W00

The Latest – Sunday, October 10

10:00 a.m.

As many as 23 counties may be impacted by a potential power shutoff Monday and Tuesday, PG&E said in a release.

These counties, as well as multiple tribal communities, have been placed under a “PSPS Watch”, meaning shutoffs are likely, but not formally scheduled.

On Friday, PG&E had initially placed 18 counties under “elevated risk” for a power shutoff and that number increased to 32 on Saturday.

PG&E also said on Saturday that over 7,000 customers in the Central Valley may be affected by the potential shutoff, but now officials report around 200 customers may be affected by the event.

Tap or click here to see a full list of potentially affected counties/communities.

Original story below:

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas & Electric warned on Friday of the potential for a power safety power shutoff occurring Monday and Tuesday for several counties as the region experiences gusty winds and dry conditions.

The energy shutoffs, branded by PG&E as public safety power shutoffs, are intended to prevent the start of wildfires during dangerous weather conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEPJq_0cN6DQ2W00
CPUC leader steps down 5 years early amid threats of wildfire, power outages

As of Friday, all counties named are considered at “elevated” risk, meaning shutoffs are possible, but not scheduled.

The National Weather Service warned of fire weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday, including gusty winds and dry weather.

Customers in the following counties may be affected:

  • Colusa
  • Glenn
  • Shasta
  • Tehama
  • Sonoma
  • Lake
  • Napa
  • Solano
  • Yolo
  • Butte
  • Placer
  • Plumas
  • Yuba
  • Stanislaus
  • San Benito
  • Fresno
  • Madera
  • Kern

Tap or click here to learn more about PSPS events, and to see how your area may be affected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Snow near Yosemite Sunday night

A weakening cold front will bring an inch or so of snow to mountain areas north of Fresno Sunday night. Windy conditions and a big drop in temperature will be felt throughout the area. Fresno reached a high of 84 degrees Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler and Monday much cooler. The […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

1K+
Followers
482
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy