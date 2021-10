BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox release their roster for the ALCS against the Houston Astros, and it looks a lot like the roster that beat the Tampa Bay Rays in four games in the Divisional series. With one exception. That would be former closer Matt Barnes, who has been left off the roster for the ALCS. He is out of the bullpen mix, while Darwinzon Hernandez has been added. Barnes has struggled mightily since he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and lost his closer job late in the season. He was not on Boston’s initial...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO