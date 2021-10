Theater guests can see two shows for the price of one this weekend — sort of. Norfolk Community Theatre will present "Noises Off" at Northeast Community College's Cox Activities Center from Thursday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 9. Penned by English playwright Michael Frayn, "Noises Off" follows a troupe of actors as they attempt to perform their own play, all while dodging disaster and battling love triangles, disastrous dress rehearsals and many plates of sardines. As it is written from "behind the scenes," the audience will be able to watch what happens to the cast when the curtains close.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO