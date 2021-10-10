Songs from the 90s for energetic entrepreneurs

If you were a kid during the 90s, you’ll probably agree that it was a great decade for TV. In fact, some of the most iconic children’s shows of all time were introduced during the 90s. However, while Disney and Nickelodeon tend to get all of the credit, PBS had some great kids’ shows as well. Not only were the shows on PBS entertaining, but many of them were also entertaining. From teaching life lessons to explaining science experiments, PBS is a network that truly had a little bit of everything. Although some of these shows have been forgotten over the years, they’re all classics in their own right. Here’s our list of the 10 best PBS children’s shows from the 90s. Just s quick note: we’ll only be focusing on shows that premiered in the 90s, so if you don’t see some of your favorites that’s probably why.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO