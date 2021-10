There’s plenty for Jin Young Ko to play for Sunday, when she enters the final round of the 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell. The South Korean will try for her third victory this year, earn a hefty share of the $3 million prize money, and complete a successful defense of the 2019 Founders Cup that was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The No.2 ranked player in the Rolex Women’s Golf standings is also attempting to tie the record for consecutive rounds in the 60s set by Annika Sorenstam in 2005.

WEST CALDWELL, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO