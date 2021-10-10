CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canberra prepares to join NSW on Friday with a host of Covid restrictions set to ease after recording 30 new cases on the weekend

By Colin Brinsden
 6 days ago

The ACT has to wait a few more days before it can join the surrounding state of NSW and start easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The territory, which is due to start lifting its stay-at-home orders on Friday, reported 30 new cases on Sunday.

Of these, only seven were in quarantine for their entire period of infection.

The ACT has 15 patients in hospital, including six in intensive care, with five of those requiring ventilation.

The ACT has 15 patients in hospital, including six in intensive care, with five of those requiring ventilation
Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Saturday said he would no longer be facing the media on weekends to provide an update on the situation

Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Saturday said he would no longer be facing the media on weekends to provide an update on the situation.

He said the national capital is 'on the path to becoming one of the most vaccinated cities in the world', with more than 97 per cent of Canberrans having received a first dose and close to 70 per cent a second.

Even so, Mr Barr said the government is working to get as many people as possible fully vaccinated, with the next three weeks focusing on second doses.

He said there are about 40,000 bookings for second doses in ACT government clinics alone in the coming weeks.

'We are going to work hard to ensure that anyone who wants access to a vaccine can,' he said.

