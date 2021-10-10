Husband of missing millionaire fraudster hints 'it's time for the truth to come out' as he vows to reveal BOMBSHELL details about her mystery 'death' for the first time

The husband of millionaire fraudster Melissa Caddick has revealed he 'knows why she died' nearly 12 months after her baffling disappearance.

Anthony Koletti has revealed the final days of their life together before his con woman wife vanished in November last year.

Speaking for the first time since the Sydney millionaire vanished without a trace, with only her foot later found on a remote beach, Mr Koletti reveals the money trail left behind by the 49-year-old and claims her story is one of death and deceit.

'I can't keep silent any longer,' he said.

'It's time for the truth to come out.'

The husband of millionaire fraudster Melissa Caddick has revealed he 'knows why she died' nearly 12 months after her disappearance

Anthony Koletti (pictured right with Melissa Caddick center) will sit down for a tell-all interview with Seven's Spotlight nearly 12 months after his wife's disappearance

Caddick is presumed dead, having last been seen alive in November 2020 following raids on her home by Australian Federal Police.

The financial conwoman scammed 60 clients out of at least $23milion, mostly from family and friends over a number of years, before ASIC raided her $6.8million Dover Heights home, in Sydney's east.

In scenes reminiscent of a Hollywood blockbuster, Caddick’s foot was then found by campers at Bournda Beach on February 21, south of Tathra on the NSW south coast, with NSW police then declaring her dead.

The shoe also located was a unique ASICS sneaker - which Ms Caddick had previously been seen wearing - and can only be purchased in Israel.

Caddick’s foot was found by campers at Bournda Beach on February 21, south of Tathra on the NSW south coast, with NSW police then declaring her dead

Caddick is presumed dead, having last been seen alive in November 2020 following raids on her home by Australian Federal Police

Further bodily remains of Ms Caddick have never been located, and she was farewelled at a private service in April.

Her husband Mr Koletti has remained largely silent throughout the 11 months since she disappeared, but will now lift the lid on the secret details of her life in next Sunday's episode of 7News Spotlight.

'Someone got greedy and wanted her dead,' he said in a preview for the show.

He said it was 'beyond me' as to how her foot could have miraculously washed up on a beach on the NSW south coast and that 'it's time for the truth to come out'.

Caddick's brother also appears in the promo for the explosive interview, saying he gave his sister $2million before she vanished.

Anthony Koletti is set to break his silence about the disappearance of his wife, saying 'someone got greedy and wanted her dead'

Her husband's brother Chris Koletti claims his sister-in-law likely meticulously staged her disappearance and didn't tell her partner Anthony because he 'can't keep a secret'.

'She'll come back, she can't run forever, she'll come back when she's run out of money, or when she wants to see her son,' he told Daily Telegraph.

Chris Koletti speculated Ms Caddick was 'always' going to run away, despite admitting he only met her once in the eight years she dated his DJ brother, whom he claimed turned his back on his family once seduced by the mother-of-one.

'She doesn't want anything to do with us, Anthony made the choice to go into that life, he doesn't want to deal with us, that's fine, he stopped talking to us… she's stuck up, she had a life she wanted to lead… good luck to them,' he said.

He said it was 'beyond me' as to how her foot could have miraculously washed up on a beach on the NSW south coast and that 'it's time for the truth to come out'

Chris Koletti claims his sister-in-law likely meticulously staged her disappearance and didn't tell her partner Anthony because he was 'too dumb' and 'can't keep a secret'

Caddick's crimes include a detailed Ponzi scheme involving 60 friends and family, totalling $30 million - only $7 million of which was ever repaid. The rest of the money vanished.

Creating an impression of success became an essential part of Ms Caddick's modus operandi.

Her immaculate presentation was designed to ensure people saw her as professional and overlooked her habitual dishonesty,

From 2012 onwards, after creating her finance company Maliver, it was common for her to tell interested clients who approached her that she was 'too busy' to help them - then later tell them they were in luck, somehow finding time for their business.

The brochure she handed out for Maliver lied about her credentials as she was not a certified financial planner and did not have a masters of business.

The business operated using someone else's Australian Financial Services Licence. Once she had their money, she created a fake CommSec share trading account for each client.

Where she needed to, she forged not only clients' signatures but also that of the nearest available justice of the peace - her father-in-law Rodo Koletti.

She emailed clients a fake monthly report claiming stunning returns of up to 30 per cent, which convinced them to invest more with her, and to get her more word-of-mouth business.