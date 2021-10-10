CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Husband of missing millionaire fraudster hints 'it's time for the truth to come out' as he vows to reveal BOMBSHELL details about her mystery 'death' for the first time

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

The husband of millionaire fraudster Melissa Caddick has revealed he 'knows why she died' nearly 12 months after her baffling disappearance.

Anthony Koletti has revealed the final days of their life together before his con woman wife vanished in November last year.

Speaking for the first time since the Sydney millionaire vanished without a trace, with only her foot later found on a remote beach, Mr Koletti reveals the money trail left behind by the 49-year-old and claims her story is one of death and deceit.

'I can't keep silent any longer,' he said.

'It's time for the truth to come out.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oP3v_0cN6CsJH00
The husband of millionaire fraudster Melissa Caddick has revealed he 'knows why she died' nearly 12 months after her disappearance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Csrl_0cN6CsJH00
Anthony Koletti (pictured right with Melissa Caddick center) will sit down for a tell-all interview with Seven's Spotlight nearly 12 months after his wife's disappearance

Caddick is presumed dead, having last been seen alive in November 2020 following raids on her home by Australian Federal Police.

The financial conwoman scammed 60 clients out of at least $23milion, mostly from family and friends over a number of years, before ASIC raided her $6.8million Dover Heights home, in Sydney's east.

In scenes reminiscent of a Hollywood blockbuster, Caddick’s foot was then found by campers at Bournda Beach on February 21, south of Tathra on the NSW south coast, with NSW police then declaring her dead.

The shoe also located was a unique ASICS sneaker - which Ms Caddick had previously been seen wearing - and can only be purchased in Israel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYxvM_0cN6CsJH00
Caddick’s foot was found by campers at Bournda Beach on February 21, south of Tathra on the NSW south coast, with NSW police then declaring her dead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbtNg_0cN6CsJH00
Caddick is presumed dead, having last been seen alive in November 2020 following raids on her home by Australian Federal Police

Further bodily remains of Ms Caddick have never been located, and she was farewelled at a private service in April.

Her husband Mr Koletti has remained largely silent throughout the 11 months since she disappeared, but will now lift the lid on the secret details of her life in next Sunday's episode of 7News Spotlight.

'Someone got greedy and wanted her dead,' he said in a preview for the show.

He said it was 'beyond me' as to how her foot could have miraculously washed up on a beach on the NSW south coast and that 'it's time for the truth to come out'.

Caddick's brother also appears in the promo for the explosive interview, saying he gave his sister $2million before she vanished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wRs0_0cN6CsJH00
Anthony Koletti is set to break his silence about the disappearance of his wife, saying 'someone got greedy and wanted her dead'

Her husband's brother Chris Koletti claims his sister-in-law likely meticulously staged her disappearance and didn't tell her partner Anthony because he 'can't keep a secret'.

'She'll come back, she can't run forever, she'll come back when she's run out of money, or when she wants to see her son,' he told Daily Telegraph.

Chris Koletti speculated Ms Caddick was 'always' going to run away, despite admitting he only met her once in the eight years she dated his DJ brother, whom he claimed turned his back on his family once seduced by the mother-of-one.

'She doesn't want anything to do with us, Anthony made the choice to go into that life, he doesn't want to deal with us, that's fine, he stopped talking to us… she's stuck up, she had a life she wanted to lead… good luck to them,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wD5XU_0cN6CsJH00
He said it was 'beyond me' as to how her foot could have miraculously washed up on a beach on the NSW south coast and that 'it's time for the truth to come out'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KeSf_0cN6CsJH00
Chris Koletti claims his sister-in-law likely meticulously staged her disappearance and didn't tell her partner Anthony because he was 'too dumb' and 'can't keep a secret' 

Caddick's crimes include a detailed Ponzi scheme involving 60 friends and family, totalling $30 million - only $7 million of which was ever repaid. The rest of the money vanished.

Creating an impression of success became an essential part of Ms Caddick's modus operandi.

Her immaculate presentation was designed to ensure people saw her as professional and overlooked her habitual dishonesty,

From 2012 onwards, after creating her finance company Maliver, it was common for her to tell interested clients who approached her that she was 'too busy' to help them - then later tell them they were in luck, somehow finding time for their business.

The brochure she handed out for Maliver lied about her credentials as she was not a certified financial planner and did not have a masters of business.

The business operated using someone else's Australian Financial Services Licence. Once she had their money, she created a fake CommSec share trading account for each client.

Where she needed to, she forged not only clients' signatures but also that of the nearest available justice of the peace - her father-in-law Rodo Koletti.

She emailed clients a fake monthly report claiming stunning returns of up to 30 per cent, which convinced them to invest more with her, and to get her more word-of-mouth business.

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Did Brittany Murphy’s Husband Contribute to Her Mysterious Death?

A new documentary about Brittany Murphy reveals new, chilling information about the mysterious death of the actress, who was just 32 when passed away. At the time of her death, Brittany was married to screenwriter Simon Monjack. Now the new HBO documentary “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” alleged Monjack was a con artist and contributed to her death. In 2009, Brittany’s mother found her daughter unconscious in the Los Angeles home she shared with the couple and frantically called 911.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer reveals what he knows about mysterious storage unit

Brian Laundrie’s attorney says he has “no idea” on the location of the storage unit Brian Laundrie visited in August amid his cross-country road trip with girlfriend Gabby Petito. Earlier this week, Steven P. Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, confirmed to Fox 5 News in New York that...
POLITICS
Ok Magazine

Brittany Murphy's Husband Simon Monjack Conned The Actress Before Her Mysterious Death, New Doc Claims He Was 'Disturbed'

A new documentary is painting a very disturbing picture of late actress Brittany Murphy’s life leading up to her tragic death. The actress died at 32 after collapsing in her Hollywood Hills home in December 2009. The Los Angeles Coroner’s office ruled her death as the result of untreated pneumonia, combined with anemia and “multiple drug intoxication” from legally acquired medications, including cough syrup.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombshell#South Coast#Millionaire#Private Service#Australian#Nsw#Asics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates, daughter Jennifer share loving embrace at wedding rehearsal also attended by his ex-wife Melinda

Bill Gates was photographed sharing a loving embrace with his oldest child, daughter Jennifer Gates, at her wedding rehearsal on Friday ahead of the big event on Saturday. The 25-year-old billionaire's daughter is set to wed fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday at the North Salem estate the Microsoft co-founder purchased for $15.82 million.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Bungee jump' horror as mother-of-three unwittingly leaps 80ft to her death when rope 'is not secured' during extreme sport event at Kazakhstan hotel

A mother-of-three leaped to her death when a 'rope free-flying' extreme sport jump went horribly wrong. Harrowing footage shows Yevgenia Leontyeva, 33, calmly stepping over the edge of the rooftop of a hotel in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. She plunged 82ft suffering multiple injuries after a supporting rope was not properly secured...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Leopard Drags 4-Year-Old Child Away In Front Of Family, Victim's Half-Eaten Body Found

A leopard reportedly mauled a 4-year-old girl to death after dragging her away while she was playing outside her house in India. The child lived with her family in the city of Nashik, in the western state of Maharashtra. Villagers and forest department officials searched for the girl after they were notified a leopard dragged her away Sunday night. The child’s family said she was taken away in the blink of an eye and the animal disappeared into the forest, UNI India reported.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

249K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy