Campbell County, WY

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of in excess of 6 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and Northern Campbell County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

