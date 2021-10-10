CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yaamava’ Resort & Casino to host casino careers virtual event

By Community News
iecn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (Yaamava’ Resort & Casino) today announced the launch of Next Level Casino Careers – a free, two-day virtual event featuring panel discussions and master sessions in networking, innovation, career development and more with executive leaders from across the casino gaming, entertainment, sports, creative services and hospitality industries. Scheduled for October 18 and 19, 2021, from 8:30 am – 5:00 pm, the conference will feature on-the-spot job interviews and provide participants with access to top leaders who will share insights and tips on how to take their gaming or hospitality career to the next level.

