CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

What’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2021 in Missouri?

By Gregg Palermo
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHmHf_0cN6BLer00

ST. LOUIS – Columbus Day is being observed Monday, Oct. 11 as a federal and state holiday.

All court facilities in Missouri are closed. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County’s offices are open, while neighboring St. Charles County, Jefferson County, and Franklin County are closed. Many cities with legislative meetings regularly scheduled for Monday are still having them. In the case of Des Peres, the Board of Alderman meeting is still scheduled for Monday evening, despite the fact that City Hall is closed earlier in the day.

Trending story: Massive St. Louis street racing event under investigation

In the Metro East, St. Clair County offices are open, while Madison County offices are closed.
Most, if not all local school districts on the Missouri side of the St. Louis region are open, while in Illinois, the districts in Edwardsville, Belleville, and East St. Louis are all closed.

Banks are open at the discretion of the company.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Three Missourians charged after Illinois woman goes missing

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (AP) — Three southeast Missouri residents are charged after an investigation into the disappearance of an Illinois woman. Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said the family of 21-year-old Brianna Roberts, of Illinois, reported her missing on Thursday. Investigators determined Kaitlyn Morgan and Eric Nanney, of Glen Allen,...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Madison, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Des Peres, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis County wins court round on mask mandate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–A St. Louis County judge has handed County Executive Sam Page a victory in the continuing legal battle with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over the county’s latest mask mandate. Thursday afternoon, Judge Ellen Ribaudo’s ruling dissolved an earlier preliminary injunction issued against a previous mask mandate which was ultimately rejected by […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Smoke from warehouse fire rises over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Firefighters responded to a small warehouse fire Saturday evening. The warehouse is located at N. Broadway and Switzer. The warehouse is fully involved in flames. Firefighters are working to put out the fire. The smoke can be seen from miles around.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#St Louis County#Weather#The U S Postal Service#City Hall
FOX 2

Belleville nurse among several stealing drugs from Metro East patients

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Belleville nurse is the latest local healthcare worker to be charged for taking medication from patients. The Department of Justice says that Angela Mohler, 40, pled guilty to five counts of obtaining drugs by fraud. Mohler worked as a nurse at senior care and nursing facilities in Edwardsville, Belleville, […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

The story of Missouri’s one and only shark attack

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Governor of Colorado’s boast about the state’s low rate of shark attacks is raising some questions. Why are there reports of shark attacks in some landlocked states? How are Missouri and Illinois on this list when they are so far away from the ocean? Well, the attacks probably did not […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri COVID update: Fewer than 1,000 new cases for fifth straight day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For the fifth consecutive day, Missouri health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 689,358 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 940 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 11,805 total deaths as of Wednesday, Oct. 13, an increase of 106 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.71%.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Is Target coming to Midtown St. Louis? Plans offer clues

ST. LOUIS-Rumors of ‘big box’ retail interest in coming to the city of St. Louis have ebbed and flowed in recent years, but it appears one of them is moving forward with plans to put a store in Midtown. Plans filed with the St. Louis Development Corporation have identified Target as a potential tenant in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Lindenwood student dies on campus Wednesday night

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Grief counselors are available at Lindenwood University Thursday after a student was found dead on campus Wednesday night. The school’s president John R. Porter sent out the notice to students, but it did not include the student’s identity or the cause of death. “I write with a heavy heart to share […]
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

1K+
Followers
381
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy