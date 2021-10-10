What’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2021 in Missouri?

ST. LOUIS – Columbus Day is being observed Monday, Oct. 11 as a federal and state holiday.

All court facilities in Missouri are closed. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail.

The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County’s offices are open, while neighboring St. Charles County, Jefferson County, and Franklin County are closed. Many cities with legislative meetings regularly scheduled for Monday are still having them. In the case of Des Peres, the Board of Alderman meeting is still scheduled for Monday evening, despite the fact that City Hall is closed earlier in the day.

In the Metro East, St. Clair County offices are open, while Madison County offices are closed.

Most, if not all local school districts on the Missouri side of the St. Louis region are open, while in Illinois, the districts in Edwardsville, Belleville, and East St. Louis are all closed.

Banks are open at the discretion of the company.

