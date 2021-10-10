CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He was generally so loud, it would drive me mad!' Kate Garraway reveals she would give anything to hear her husband Derek sing again amid his ongoing battle with coronavirus

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Kate Garraway has revealed she would give anything to hear her husband Derek 'being really shouty' and singing again.

The TV presenter, 54, recently made the NTA-winning documentary Finding Derek about his ongoing year-long battle with coronavirus.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph magazine's Celia Walden, Kate said: 'I would give everything I own to hear him being really shouty and full of opinions, ruffling feathers in the way that he used to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35B5tu_0cN6BETm00
Emotional: Kate Garraway has revealed she would give anything to hear her husband Derek 'being really shouty' and singing again

'The way he wouldn't be able to do anything until he'd had his bath. The way he would sing so loudly in the mornings – and was generally just so loud! It would drive me mad.'

Kate said she even misses the disagreements and squabbles the couple used to have and told how when they had a difference of opinion she'd say: 'Why did you have to do that?' to which Derek would reply: 'Darling, I’m the grit in your oyster.'

Derek spent the last year in intensive care before returning home and is still unable to function independently.

Kate picked up the National Television Award for Authored Documentary last month for her work on Finding Derek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318uiI_0cN6BETm00
Couple: The TV presenter, 54, recently made the NTA-winning documentary Finding Derek about his ongoing year-long battle with coronavirus (pictured in 2019)

She has revealed that there will be a follow up to the show, which offered a raw account of the family's journey during his stay in hospital.

She told The Sun: 'We are going to make another documentary, there are plans for more.

'Derek has a very short window of energy, but we are tying. He has been home for four months now and it was enough for him being home.

'Now we are really hoping we can have more and more people in to see him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mi7SQ_0cN6BETm00
Kate said: 'I would give everything I own to hear him being really shouty and full of opinions, ruffling feathers in the way that he used to'

Kate told press in the Winner's Room after the show: 'Congratulations to the team who made it together. It's their's really.

'I wasn't sure if I was going to come tonight. I'm extraordinarily proud of it but it felt like a strange time to leave the family; but even on the way in here, a woman called Angela and her son Jack said 'I lost my husband and the documentary helped'. The reaction was extraordinary...'

Kate found herself on the brink of tears again, before adding: 'They voted because it was their story. We've all been touched by the pandemic. Derek is going to know about this award tonight. I need to phone home. The kids are in the room with Derek. We have a weird contraption at home and they're watching the whole thing. The award goes to Derek and our kids.'

She went on: 'Cameras are coming back - there are a lot of challenges now. We all know social care has been in the headlines. Lots of people need support with health and social care.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyI5t_0cN6BETm00
Health: Derek spent the last year in intensive care before returning home and is still unable to function independently 

On how she looks after herself, she said: 'I've got the GMB team and Smooth Radio. They let me put on an extra long song when I call home. The children are brilliant and you live your life and the joy you see around you. People have been very kind.'

Finding Derek was nominated alongside Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain's Children, Katie Price: Harvey and Me and Rob Burrow: My Year With MND.

The documentary became ITV's most-watched factual programme in three years, after 4.5 million viewers tuned into the moving programme when it aired in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAnBu_0cN6BETm00
Success: Finding Derek became ITV's most-watched factual programme in three years, after 4.5 million viewers tuned into the moving programme when it aired in March

Comments / 0

