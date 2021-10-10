Crimson Tide to regroup after road loss to Texas A & M

The Alabama Crimson Tide heads into practice this week ahead of Saturday’s away game at Mississippi State. The team is just back in Tuscaloosa following a loss on the road to Texas A & M. The unranked Aggies stunned number one ranked Alabama over the weekend with a forty one to thirty eight upset loss. The Crimson Tide dropped from number one in the college football rankings to number seven. Alabama head coach Nick Saban says he hopes the team learns from the loss…