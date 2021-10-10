Raiders vs. Bears Official Live Game Thread

Las Vegas, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) are playing host today to the Chicago Bears (2-2).

The Bears are starting rookie quarterback Justin Fields, while the Raiders are led by savvy veteran signal-caller Derek Carr.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

START OF FIRST QUARTER:

PENALY UPDATE: False start called on Bears Germain Ifedi. Five-yard penalty. Remains second down.

PENALTY UPDATE: Neutral-zone infraction called on Raiders defense. Five-yard penalty. Remains third down.

PENALTY UPDATE: Holding penalty called on Raiders John Simpson. 10-yard penalty. remains second down.

TIMEOUT #1: Bears take their first timeout of the game. 1st and 10 coming for the Raiders. 7:21 left to go in the first quarter.

TIMEOUT #2: Raiders take their first timeout of the game with 4:22 left to go in the first quarter. Raiders will 2nd and goal coming up.

PENALTY UPDATE: Holding penalty called on Raiders Foster Moreau. 10-yard penalty. Remains 2nd and goal.

SCORING UPDATE #1: 31-yard field goal by Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson is Good. Raiders lead 3-0 with 4:04 left to go in the first quarter.

PENALTY UPDATE: Delay of game penalty called on Chicago. Five-yard penalty. Remains second down.

PENALTY UPDATE: Roughing the passer penalty called on Raiders Yannick Ngakoue. 15-yard penalty results in a Bears first down.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Raiders lead 3-0 after one quarter. 1st and goal on the Raiders 10-yard line coming for Chicago.

START OF SECOND QUARTER:

PENALTY UPDATE: Roughing the passer penalty called on Raiders Maxx Crosby. 15-yard penalty results in 1st and goal for Chicago.

PENALTY UPDATE: Illegal use of hands to the face penalty called on Raiders Johnathan Abram. Results in 1st and goal for Chicago.

SCORING UPDATE #2: Bears Jesper Horsted catches a two-yard touchdown pass. PAT is Good. Chicago leads 7-3 with 13:11 left to go in the second quarter.

INJURY UPDATE: Bears Caleb Johnson is injured on the field. He is being looked at by the Bears training staff.

INJURY UPDATE: Bears Caleb Johnson was helped off the field and is being looked at in the Bears medical tent.

PENALTY UPDATE: Pass interference called on Chicago. 17-yard penalty results in a Raiders first down.

TURNOVER: Raiders go for it on 4th and 1 and can not convert. Bears take over on downs.

PENALTY UPDATE: Unnecessary roughness called on Chicago's Mario Edwards. 15-yard penalty. Remains first down for Chicago at their own 12-yard line.

INJURY UPDATE: Chicago's Justin Fields injured and is taken off the field to the Bears medical tent.

INJURY UPDATE: Fields is now back on the field.

INJURY UPDATE: Chicago's Germain Ifedi is injured on the field and being tended to by the Bear's training staff. Was able to walk off the field.

TIMEOUT #3: Chicago takes their second timeout of the first half. They'll have 2nd and 1 coming from the Raiders 11-yard line with 2:49 left to go in the second quarter.

TWO MINUTE WARNING: Bears lead 7-3. 2nd and goal coming up on the Raiders four-yard line.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Bears Damien Williams runs four yards for a touchdown. PAT is good. Chicago leads 14-3 with 1:56 left to go in the first half.

HALFTIME: Bears lead 14-3 at the half.

--

HALFTIME UPDATE:

In making any observations about the first half that sees the Las Vegas Raiders down 14-3 at home against the Chicago Bears, it must start with this:

That is the sloppiest and most self-defeating half of football the Raiders have played all season.

The game started decently enough, as the Raiders defense made Chicago go three and out on their first two drives.

The Raiders on their second drive were then able to move down the field, with quarterback Derek Carr making multiple good throws.

Running back Josh Jacobs also showed some juice and the Raiders offensive line, for a bit, was playing with more of an edge.

A holding penalty, though, would ruin their momentum once they got to the Bears two-yard line, with the Raiders having to eventually kick a field goal.

From that point on, it's been all Chicago, with Bears quarterback Justin Fields taking multiple big hits in the process.

The Raiders were called for multiple roughing the passer penalties on those hits, part of a first half that saw them be called for six penalties for 48 yards.

The Bears would go on to score on two of their three final possessions of the half, sandwiched between the Raiders failing to convert on a fourth down play deep in Bears territory.

It was simply a second quarter dominated by Chicago, with the Raiders defense not able at all to get off the field and not able contain a Bears running game that has 98 yards at half.

Offensively, the Raiders need to sustain their drives and likely start throwing more down the field, as the running game overall continues to stall.

It's a similar story that they've had to overcome to come back in two of their other wins when they've been down by two scores.

If the Raiders plan on staying undefeated at home, it'll probably come down to Carr to deliver in a comeback once again.

--

START OF THRID QUARTER:

INJURY UPDATE: Raiders Johnathan Hankins was injured on the field and is now walking off with the Raiders training staff.

TURNOVER: Pass by Derek Carr intended for Zay Jones is intercepted by DeAndre Houston-Carson. Bears ball at the Chicago 45-yard line.

PENALTY UPDATE: False start called on Raiders Brandon Parker. Five-yard penalty. Remains third down.

PENALTY UPDATE: Neutral zone infraction penalty called on Chicago's Eddie Jackson. four-yard penalty. Remains third down.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Bears lead 14-3 entering the fourth quarter. Will be 3rd and one Raiders at the Chicago 43-yard line.

START OF FOURTH QUARTER:

INJURY UPDATE: Raiders Derek Carr down on the field after quarterback sneak. Runs off the field with Raiders trainers to the sideline medical tent.

INJURY UPDATE: Raiders Derek Carr back on the field.

PENALTY UPDATE: Personal foul for unnecessary roughness called on Chicago's Mario Edwards Jr. 15-yard penalty results in a Raiders first down.

PENALTY UPDATE: Personal foul for unnecessary roughness called on Chicago's Roquan Smith. Results in Raiders 1st and goal.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Raiders Josh Jacobs rushes for a one-yard touchdown. two-point try is no good. Bears lead 14-9 with 9:01 left to go in the fourth quarter.

PENALTY UPDATE: Pass interference called on Raiders Amik Robertson. 14-yard penalty results in a Bears first down.

PENALTY UPDATE: Pass interference called on Bears Allen Robertson. 10-yard penalty. Remains second down.

INJURY UPDATE: Raiders Johnathan Hankins down on the field. Now on sideline after being helped off by trainers.

TIMEOUT #4: Raiders take their first timeout of the second half. 2:50 left to go in the game. Bears lead 14-9.

SCORING UPDATE #5: 46-yard field goal by Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is Good. Bears lead 17-9 with 2:45 left to go in the game.

PENALTY UPDATE: False start called on Raiders. Brandon Parker. Five-yard penalty. Remains third down.

TWO MINUTE WARNING: Bears lead 17-9. 4th and 5 coming for the Raiders at their own 30-yard line.

TURNOVER: Raiders can't convert on 4th and 5 and turn it over on downs. Bears take over with 1:55 left to go in the game.

TIMEOUTS #5 AND #6: Raiders take their final timeouts of the game. Bears lead 17-9 with 1:46 left to go in the game.

SCORING UPDATE #6: 46-yard field goal by Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is Good. Bears lead 20-9 with 56 seconds left to go in the game.

Final: Bears win 20-9. Chicago improves to 3-2. Las Vegas drops to 3-2 on the season.

