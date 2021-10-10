'Civil War' Trends on Twitter After Iowa Trump Rally Attendee's Remarks Go Viral
"I see a civil war coming. I do. I see civil war coming," a Trump supporter attending a Saturday rally in Des Moines said.www.newsweek.com
WHY do you keep posting articles like this? It only ads fuel to their fire....as NORMAL people are just trying to live. By doing so you're insisting another insurection.
biden this, trump that, republican this, democrat that... i stand with the american constitution. now go and fight it out somewhere else.. the majority just wants to go to work, go home, drink our beers 🍻, love our families and go back to sleep. leave us alone and everything will be peachy.
So what are you going to do? Head to Kroger and start shooting people with masks? Head to work and start pinging off people you think support Biden? Take over the country and start intimidation/suppression tactics against "Libs"? Find a lib and beat him up, terrorize his family, give him an atomic wedgie? Concentration camps? Or set up a McCarthy style witch hunt and track us all down and end us? Tell me, do you think we'll fight back? Do you think we'll be meek and mild and "behave" like Trump mocks? Or do you think you will face eternal hatred and attacks - at churches, bars, rallies...? What do you think will happen to our economy then? Our dollar? International investment? Our bond market? Housing values? Supply chain? Think the CA, NY, NJ, WA, OR ports will let anything get to you? Think corporations will stick around? Think hard. All because you don't like how immigration is being handled. Or Covid. Or healthcare. Blow it all up, just to really "own the libs". Good luck with that
