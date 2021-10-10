CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

'Civil War' Trends on Twitter After Iowa Trump Rally Attendee's Remarks Go Viral

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I see a civil war coming. I do. I see civil war coming," a Trump supporter attending a Saturday rally in Des Moines said.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 394

Marion Estill
6d ago

WHY do you keep posting articles like this? It only ads fuel to their fire....as NORMAL people are just trying to live. By doing so you're insisting another insurection.

Reply(20)
72
Jwee Wee
6d ago

biden this, trump that, republican this, democrat that... i stand with the american constitution. now go and fight it out somewhere else.. the majority just wants to go to work, go home, drink our beers 🍻, love our families and go back to sleep. leave us alone and everything will be peachy.

Reply(9)
41
David Walter
6d ago

So what are you going to do? Head to Kroger and start shooting people with masks? Head to work and start pinging off people you think support Biden? Take over the country and start intimidation/suppression tactics against "Libs"? Find a lib and beat him up, terrorize his family, give him an atomic wedgie? Concentration camps? Or set up a McCarthy style witch hunt and track us all down and end us? Tell me, do you think we'll fight back? Do you think we'll be meek and mild and "behave" like Trump mocks? Or do you think you will face eternal hatred and attacks - at churches, bars, rallies...? What do you think will happen to our economy then? Our dollar? International investment? Our bond market? Housing values? Supply chain? Think the CA, NY, NJ, WA, OR ports will let anything get to you? Think corporations will stick around? Think hard. All because you don't like how immigration is being handled. Or Covid. Or healthcare. Blow it all up, just to really "own the libs". Good luck with that

Reply(16)
36
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Dean Obeidallah
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Edward Snowden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Civil War#Trump Supporter#Msnbc#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#American#Maga#Democratic#Forward Party#The Dean Obeidallah Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
602K+
Followers
64K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy