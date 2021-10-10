CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It ADHD or an Underlying Sleep Disorder?

By Lois Levine
Psychiatric Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch indicates sleep issues should be addressed as part of ADHD treatment. “I hope to convince you, by the end of this talk, that children and adolescents with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a consistently higher prevalence of sleep disorders as compared to the general pediatric population," Grace Wang, MD, FAAP assistant professor of pediatrics at Penn State Health in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, told attendees of the virtual 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition. "There is evidence that shows that resolving the underlying sleep disorders can improve and in some cases, resolve, a patient’s ADHD diagnosis.”

