CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Hunger-striking former Georgian leader needs hospital treatment -doctor

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Jailed former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike, needs treatment in hospital as his condition is worsening, his personal doctor was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Sunday.

The pro-Western politician, who declared a hunger strike on Oct. 1, was arrested after secretly returning to Georgia, having lived abroad for years. Georgia sentenced him in absentia in 2018 for abuse of power and concealing evidence when he was president.

Nikoloz Kipshidze, Saakashvili’s doctor, said that he had been discussing his condition with doctors at the prison where he is being held, not far from the capital Tbilisi.

“I spoke with them for half an hour about how to get through this night. I plan to visit him (Saakashvili) again tomorrow. We will probably need to transfer him to hospital,” the doctor was quoted as saying on Georgian television. (Reporting by Hugh Lawson)

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Nigerian hospital doctors end strike but disputes remain

ABUJA (Reuters) – Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals called off a nine-week strike on Monday, saying some of their grievances had been addressed but others including salary arrears remained outstanding. The strike had begun on Aug. 2, organised by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to protest against...
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Doctor: Saakashvili's health deteriorating on hunger strike

MOSCOW (AP) — A doctor for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili says his condition is deteriorating 10 days into a hunger strike that he started after being arrested when he returned to the country. Saakashvili, 53, left Georgia in 2014 and became a Ukrainian citizen. He faces several charges in...
HEALTH
WEKU

Former President Bill Clinton remains hospitalized to receive further treatment

Former President Bill Clinton, who has been hospitalized at the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a "non-Covid-related infection," will remain there overnight to receive further treatment, his spokesperson said Friday. "All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which has decreased significantly....
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
The Jewish Press

Arab ‘Dignitaries’ Visit Hunger Striking Hamas Detainee in Hospital, Ready to Weaponize his Death

Three senior Arab politicians—MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List), Former MK Mohammad Barakeh who currently heads the High Monitoring Committee of the Arab Public in Israel, and former Umm al-Fahm mayor Dr. Suleiman Agbaria, who is a senior member of the northern faction of the Islamic Movement, last Friday visited Makdad al-Qawasma at his hospital bed in Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikheil Saakashvili
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

A former governor was buried in Louisiana. Against family wishes, his wife moved his body and had it cremated.

For about 10 weeks, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards lay buried in a Baton Rouge cemetery. For Trina Edwards, his 43-year-old widow, that was far too long. “I would go out there and I would try to walk out to the graveside, and I just couldn’t make myself get out of the car. I just hated it,” she recalled in a radio interview on Monday. “So I just decided that I wanted to bring him back home.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Georgian#Tbilisi#Tass
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
223K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy