Five weeks in, five different schools have been represented by our Athlete of the Week. With some inspiring play in the swim lanes, around the links, on the gridiron, above the nets and on the paths of 5K courses, Baker, Fort Walton, Freeport, Niceville and South Walton have each had athletes earn that coveted Saturday feature and an All Sports Association sponsored honor that comes with an AOTW T-Shirt.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO