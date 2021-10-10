CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Nick Saban’s Stern Message After Alabama’s Massive Upset Loss to Texas A&M Drops Them From College Football Playoff Picture: ‘Everyone Needs To Remember How They Feel and Not Forget It.’

By Matthew Wadleigh
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest Saturday in the world of college football was another wild one. Several Top 25 teams lost once again, and the story of the day was a top-5 showdown between Iowa and Penn State. However, that game was quickly overshadowed after Nick Saban’s top-ranked Alabama team lost in heartbreaking fashion to Texas A&M in College Station.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Look: Epic Nick Saban Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Nick Saban has had a pretty stressful week trying to help his players refocus following Alabama’s stunning upset loss to unranked Texas A&M last Saturday. He reached a breaking point on Saturday night against Mississippi State. Alabama led Mississippi State 21-6 late in the second quarter. Saban wasn’t satisfied. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJTV 12

No. 5 Alabama visits Mississippi St, seeking rebound in SEC

Alabama hopes its wakeup call restored the focus and execution the Crimson Tide has lacked at times this season. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide certainly can’t afford another falloff with Mississippi State ready to pounce at home. Last week’s 41-38, final-play loss at Texas A&M knocked Alabama (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) off its No. 1 perch and dealing with […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Texas A M#American Football#Penn State#Aggies#Yahoo Sports
ClutchPoints

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M football put Alabama in unfamiliar territory for first time in Nick Saban era

The Alabama Crimson Tide have their backs against the wall after two quarters of their matchup against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday at College Station. The Aggies started the game like a house on fire, as they outscored Nick Saban’s boys in the first period, 17-7. They did it again the second quarter, 7-3, to put Alabama in a territory it’s never been in before since Saban took over the program in 2007.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

College Football AP Top 25 rankings updated ahead of Week 6

The AP Top 25 Poll has some big debates as college football enters Week 6. The SEC brought the action in Week 5, specifically with strong statements by the clear Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country. Both Alabama and Georgia blew out top-15 opponents, but which one is the true top team?
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
247Sports

Alabama football: Nick Saban praises Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M game plan

Texas A&M stunned Alabama Saturday night in College Station, upsetting the Tide by a score of 41-38. The loss marked the first time that Nick Saban lost to a former assistant in a head-to-head matchup. Saban was 24-0 against former assistants entering yesterday’s game. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was the offensive coordinator under Saban during their time at LSU together from 2000-2004.
ALABAMA STATE
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

172K+
Followers
22K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy