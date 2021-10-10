MLB 2-Pack

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bills are playing the Chiefs, and the Chiefs are one of the worst rush defenses in the league. They give up 5.4 yards a carry, and a league worst 8 rushing touchdowns surrendered. But I’m going to look at Zack Moss’s attempts here. The Bills can certainly get in a shootout with Kansas City, but they can really control the time of possession if they want to and keep Mahomes on the sideline, and they’ll do that with Singletary and Moss. Moss has flown over this rush attempts total the last two weeks getting 13 and 14 carries in those games, both of those in blowout wins, but if you’re looking for the weakness of the Chiefs, it’s their rush defense and the Bills have the weapons to exploit it. I’ll expect Moss to be a big part of the offense and get to double digits carries.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
Person
Mac Jones
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
#Football#Baseball#Chiefs#Bills#New England Patriots#Houston Texans#Ne Patriots Texans 1st
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Broncos just got the best injury news they’ve gotten in a while

The Denver Broncos have gotten a lot of bad news on the injury front in recent weeks, but the recent update on Jerry Jeudy is a good one. The Denver Broncos have gotten a lot of really bad injury news early in the 2021 season. They’ve lost a number of players to injured reserve, whether temporary stays or long-term stays, including budding star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
NFL
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Not Buying The Latest Email News

The NFL’s investigation of workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team ultimately led to Jon Gruden’s resignation. Nothing else has come from the investigation. NFL fans aren’t buying it. The NFL’s investigative team reviewed over 650,000 emails. Some of those emails included racist, homophobic and misogynistic language from Gruden. Just...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Texas Fans Is Going Viral

This afternoon’s home game against No. 12 Oklahoma State did not go as Texas fans hoped it would. The 25th-ranked Longhorns jumped out to a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter only to fall apart after that. Oklahoma State scored 19 unanswered points to leave Austin with a 32-24 win.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Epic Nick Saban Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Nick Saban has had a pretty stressful week trying to help his players refocus following Alabama’s stunning upset loss to unranked Texas A&M last Saturday. He reached a breaking point on Saturday night against Mississippi State. Alabama led Mississippi State 21-6 late in the second quarter. Saban wasn’t satisfied. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Refs miss a blatant pass interference penalty during Buccaneers-Eagles

Referees missed a blatant pass interference penalty during Thursday night football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, and it began on Thursday night, as the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As it is in nearly every game, the referees missed a blatant penalty.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Make Official Decision On Marcus Mariota

During the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season opener, Marcus Mariota suffered a quad injury on a 31-yard run. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the game. After missing the past four games, Mariota has finally been activated off injured reserve. This means he’ll now rejoin the 53-man roster and return to his role as the Raiders’ backup quarterback.
NFL

