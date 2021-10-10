MLB 2-Pack

The Bills are playing the Chiefs, and the Chiefs are one of the worst rush defenses in the league. They give up 5.4 yards a carry, and a league worst 8 rushing touchdowns surrendered. But I’m going to look at Zack Moss’s attempts here. The Bills can certainly get in a shootout with Kansas City, but they can really control the time of possession if they want to and keep Mahomes on the sideline, and they’ll do that with Singletary and Moss. Moss has flown over this rush attempts total the last two weeks getting 13 and 14 carries in those games, both of those in blowout wins, but if you’re looking for the weakness of the Chiefs, it’s their rush defense and the Bills have the weapons to exploit it. I’ll expect Moss to be a big part of the offense and get to double digits carries.