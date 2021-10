The Rangers came away with a chippy 6-2 preseason victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. – The Rangers took an early 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Adam Fox drove to the left side of the net before sending a beautiful pass in front of the net for Mika Zibanejad, who simply had to tap it in for an easy goal. The goal was a good sign for both Zibanejad, who led all Rangers skaters with 24 goals last season, and Fox, who led the team with 42 assists.

