Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations between one and two feet possible. * WHERE...Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains and Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult, especially at night. Expect dangerous backcountry conditions.