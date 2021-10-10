Winter Storm Watch issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations between one and two feet possible. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult, especially at night. Expect dangerous backcountry conditions.