Netizens react to a plastic surgeon selecting BTS's Jin as having an ideal face
K-media reported about a Korean plastic surgeon doing research on combining facial features that are considered perfect and choosing BTS's Jin as the owner of an ideal face:. "He has the best face and eye shape. I think the outline of the picture number 7 is the best. It is very well-balanced. it's probably Jin's face. The width of his eyes is long and the underline is soft. The nose is high and the natural nose shape is also attractive. Above all, he has a beautiful face."www.allkpop.com
