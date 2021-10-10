Netizens react to a plastic surgeon selecting BTS's Jin as having an ideal face

BTS's Jin has achieved another milestone on October 14. His solo music video "Epiphany" has reached 100M views on YouTube. The music video also has over 1M comments making Jin one of the top 3 most-commented MV's by a Korean artist. It also has over 6M likes. All of it shows how organic the views are since it managed to gather many unique viewers. As well as Jin's solo stage is one of the most impactful performances ever: he even got a standing ovation with "Epiphany" or conquered the social media of the whole country for two weeks in Saudi Arabia.

