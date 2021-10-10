CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Horn County, MT

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bighorn Canyon, Northern Big Horn, Powder River by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Northern Big Horn; Powder River; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, with locally up to 20 inches in the Bighorn foothills and Sheridan foothills, possible. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. In Montana, Southern Rosebud, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, Powder River and Bighorn Canyon. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible in some locations, especially at night.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carbon County, MT
County
Powder River County, MT
State
Montana State
County
Big Horn County, MT
County
Rosebud County, MT
State
Wyoming State
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#Horn#Extreme Weather#Winter Storm Watch#Southern
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy