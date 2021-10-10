Winter Storm Watch issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, with locally up to 20 inches in the Bighorn foothills and Sheridan foothills, possible. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. In Montana, Southern Rosebud, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, Powder River and Bighorn Canyon. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible in some locations, especially at night.