Winter Storm Watch issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 18 inches possible. Heaviest accumulations will be in the higher foothills. * WHERE...Western foothills and valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult, especially at night.