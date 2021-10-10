Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Carbon, Northern Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Southeastern Carbon; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Carbon, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southeastern Carbon, Northern Stillwater and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult, especially at night.