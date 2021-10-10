Rural Route 4: Soybean harvest comes to screeching halt

Harvest was delayed slightly due to showers over the past week, but there was still an average of 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Oct. 3. “This past week, western Iowa experienced above-average rainfall, which slowed fieldwork. However, the entire state saw a return to summer-like weather as temperatures felt more like late August as opposed to early fall,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “Overall, final October outlooks show the possibility of warmer and wetter conditions and minimal chances of an early frost.” With that rain, topsoil moisture levels are now rated at 45 percent short to very short with subsoil moisture at 53 percent short to very short. Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, six days ahead of the five-year average, while harvest reached 19 percent, eight days ahead. Moisture of harvested corn for grain fell to 20 percent with corn conditions rated 60 percent good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves or beyond reached 92 percent, eight days ahead of the norm. Twenty percent of the soybean crop was harvested over the past week, bringing the total to 40 percent, 10 days ahead of the five-year average. Farmers in central and eastern Iowa have harvested about half of their soybean crop. Conditions are rated at 64 percent good to excellent. The full Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report can be found at nass.usda.gov.
