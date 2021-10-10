CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She was happy to help': Adele 'seeks advice from Celine Dion about upcoming Las Vegas residency and how to manage her full-on workload'

By Aisha Nozari For Mailonline
 7 days ago

Adele has reportedly been taking advice from Celine Dion ahead of a rumoured Las Vegas residency.

The megastar, 33, recently announced her return to music with her new single Easy On Me being released next week. She is said to have been getting tips from the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, 53, about making a residency work.

A source told The Sun: 'Adele adores Celine. When they met she asked all about how she manages the workload. Celine was happy to help and recommend Vegas.'

Close friends: Adele, 33, has reportedly been taking advice from Celine Dion, 53, ahead of a rumoured Las Vegas residency

They added: 'Adele wants to be near her LA home so it's a great option.'

MailOnline has reached out to Adele and Celine's representatives for comment.

Celine hosted a record-breaking four-year Las Vegas run between 2003 and 2007 before returning to perform in the city from 2011 to 2019.

It comes after Adele delighted her fans by announcing the release of her first new single in nearly six years earlier this week.

She also made history after covering both British and US Vogue, with the mother-of-one discussing both her new record in the cover interview and offering fans an insight into her family life.

A source said: 'Adele adores Celine. When they met she asked all about how she manages the workload. Celine was happy to help and recommend Vegas'

Adele reflected on her divorce from former husband Simon Konecki and spoke candidly about co-parenting their son Angelo, eight.

Adele also shared a longer clip of Easy On Me on Saturday and teased more information about her upcoming album, which is believed to be titled 30.

She told fans on social media that the new album will be filled with heartbreak anthems.

The Hello hitmaker said: 'What's my next album going to be based on? Divorce, babe, divorce.'

Adele added that she is in a good place following her divorce from Simon, which was finalised earlier this year.

She said: 'My mental health is very good at the moment. I take it day-by-day and I address whatever comes my way.

'It definitely helps me feel better if I take my time. Writing my music… yeah it's been really therapeutic for sure.'

Good place: Adele added that she is in a good place following her divorce from Simon Konecki, which was finalised earlier this year (pictured in 2013)

