Walker County, TX

VIDEO STORIES FROM OCTOBER 9TH OF YEARS PAST

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 11 a.m. Wednesday morning Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Lambert initiated a traffic stop of a Ford pickup on Waukegan Road at the railroad tracks. The driver of the truck sped up heading north and failed to stop for the deputy. When the truck then attempted to turn right on Schank Road. To fast for the turn the truck rolled over landing upside down on top of a fence post. The fence boards protruded through the front windshield striking the passenger who was entrapped. Caney Creek Fire Department and Cut and Shoot Fire Department responded to the scene to extricate the passenger.

