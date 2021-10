Here are the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close. Ian Bright, Apex Football: The 5-foot-10, 215-pound junior linebacker had 160 yards rushing and a touchdown on 23 carries to go with a 31-yard touchdown catch to lead Apex to a 48-24 win over Apex Friendship, Oct. 8.