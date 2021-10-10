Brie Bella Criticizes The Current State of The WWE Women’s Division

During an appearance on the Sippin’ the Tea podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella addressed the current state of the WWE women’s division:. “It’s weird because I feel like lately, you’ve seen a little bit of a drop. Now that Becky [Lynch] is back, there’s going to be momentum with stories, but there for a while, I thought the girls were getting so much, and then all of a sudden, it went back to so little. You would watch either RAW or SmackDown and the stories just didn’t feel like they were getting as much depth as they should have, and not as much time.