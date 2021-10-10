CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Sheriff's Office is understaffed, but Santa Clara County says the data is old

By Tran Nguyen/San Jose Spotlight
 6 days ago
A new report suggests the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office needs more deputies, but county officials say the findings are outdated and unhelpful. Santa Clara County recently released a draft that analyzes staffing levels at the sheriff's office and county jails. The 404-page report, which cost $225,000, was authorized in 2019 and finished late this summer. However, now the county plans to issue a request for proposals to generate a new report.

