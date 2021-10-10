CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Opinion/Cotter: When our best plans turn out to be completely wrong

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty J. Cotter (bettycotter1960@gmail.com), a monthly contributor, teaches at the University of Rhode Island and Three Rivers Community College in Norwich, Connecticut. Once in the 1970s there was a teenage girl who never wanted to have children. Steeped in the feminism of the times, she read Germaine Greer, Kate Millett...

