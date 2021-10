It was a hell of a night at Fenway. The home park was rocking in a way I’m not sure we’ve seen in 15 years, and it sure seemed like the Red Sox players fed off that energy. Nathan Eovaldi was electric, and Boston chased Gerrit Cole out of the game with no outs in the third thanks in part to two homers. Things got a little dicey in the middle as the Red Sox offense stalled out a bit, but big performances from Boston’s bullpen held the ship steady until the Red Sox broke it open with a couple of big hits from Alex Verdugo, and that was that.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO