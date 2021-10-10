CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

'Teen Mom': Farrah Abraham's Mom Accused of Elder Abuse

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeen Mom fans are familiar with former star Farrah Abraham's contentious relationship with her mother Debra Danielsen. For nearly a decade, viewers watched as the two struggled to repair their often estranged relationship. Though Abraham leaned on her mother for help with her daughter Sophia, Abraham resented her mother for allegedly forcing her to keep her pregnancy with Sophia under wraps from Sophia's father. Sophia's father died in a car accident, leaving Abraham as a single mother by default. Abraham also accused her mother of being abusive and controlling.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickprime.com

WATCH: Farrah Abraham’s Mom Dances in Graveyard in New Music Video

In Debra Danielsen’s newest music video, the 63-year-old struts her stuff with some zombies in a graveyard. The tune is titled “Bullets & Booze,” and options actors dressed up as zombies in a graveyard who then go to the bar the place Danielsen is ready in a black go well with and prime hat.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farrah Abraham
Person
Ashley
Us Weekly

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood and Her Daughter Leah’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Highs and lows. Amber Portwood’s fraught relationship with daughter Leah has been documented on Teen Mom OG over the years. The Indiana native gave birth to her baby girl in 2008 with then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. The former couple split three years later, and the police officer went on to wed Kristina Anderson in 2015 in Michigan. They share daughter Emilee.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Tease Reunion With Carly 2 Years in the Making

Watch: "Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby. Prepare to witness a special milestone for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. As season 10 of Teen Mom OG continues airing this fall, many fans are hoping to receive an update on the couple's 12-year-old daughter Carly, who they placed for adoption in 2009. Spoiler alert: Something special is coming.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Reveals Whether Daughter Carly, 12, Has Met Baby Rya Rose Yet

As Season 10 of ‘Teen Mom OG’ continues to unfold, Catelynn Lowell teases an upcoming reunion with her 12-year-old daughter, Carly. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, 29, recently gave birth to her fourth child — a daughter named Rya Rose — and during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, she revealed whether her 12-year-old daughter, Carly, has met the new baby yet.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kayla Sessler's Ex Is Convinced He's Izaiah's Real Father in Exclusive Sneak Peek

An ex-boyfriend from Kayla Sessler's past is making his way back into her life. The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star gets an unexpected call from high school ex Ryan during a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode, and he's convinced even years later that he's the father of Kayla's 4-year-old son Izaiah, not her ex Stephan Alexander.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#Elder Abuse#Roth Ira#Fidelity Financial
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Shares Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter's Name

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their youngest daughter, Rya Rose, in late August. Since then, the couple has been sharing many adorable details about the newest addition to their family. Most recently, Lowell opened up to PEOPLE about how they chose their newborn daughter's name. According to the MTV personality, they got a little help from Disney.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

TikTok Star and Mother of Four Katelyn Ballman Has Died Suddenly at Age 27

Tragically, another internet star has died. Katelyn Ballman, who used the handle @itskaiteeebee on Tiktok, had more than 1.5 million likes and 78,000 followers. The internet personality, who frequently made videos featuring her husband and four children, posted for the last time on Sept. 27, 2021. Fans are worried for her family and are wondering about Katelyn's cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s New Wife Francie Stands By Him As He Updates His Brian Laundrie Search

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife Francie showed her support to the reality star, as he offered an update on his hunt to catch Brian Laundrie. The search is still on for Brian Laundrie, but Dog The Bounty Hunter is taking a step back from his hunt. The 68-year-old reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, put off his honeymoon with his new wife Francie, 52, to try to find Brian, who has a warrant out for his arrest after his fiancé Gabby Petito’s body was found in Wyoming. Dog and Francie posed for photos along with a new interview with The Sun on October 13, where he gave an update on his search.
PETS
TVShowsAce

‘Teen Mom’: Mackenzie Edwards Updates Relationship With Ryan, ‘Turn Your Mess Into A Message’

Teen Mom couple Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards are updating their fans about the current status of their relationship. They have endured a lot together and are sharing just how things are going for them. Ryan and Mackenzie claim that it has been a hard road to get to where they are today. It has been years of bad feelings and mistakes. However, the former Teen Mom couple claim they are finally in a ‘happy place’ together.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Ice-T Defends His and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel’s Acrylic Nails: ‘Everybody Parents Differently’

Brushing off the backlash. Ice-T was not fazed by criticism of his 5-year-old daughter Chanel’s acrylic nails. “Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 63, said during a Friday, October 1, appearance on The View when asked about the parenting police. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Longtime Friend Reveals Brian Laundrie Always Wanted To Move Out Of The Country, Claims The 23-Year-Old Would 'Drop Everything' To Avoid Arrest

Another person has come forward with potential information on where Brian Laundrie may be hiding, and this time, their guess is far from the Carlton Reserve. Longtime friend of the 23-year-old fugitive described Laundrie as a "good planner" and claimed he has been talking about his dreams of moving out of the country ever since high school.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy