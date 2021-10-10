'Teen Mom': Farrah Abraham's Mom Accused of Elder Abuse
Teen Mom fans are familiar with former star Farrah Abraham's contentious relationship with her mother Debra Danielsen. For nearly a decade, viewers watched as the two struggled to repair their often estranged relationship. Though Abraham leaned on her mother for help with her daughter Sophia, Abraham resented her mother for allegedly forcing her to keep her pregnancy with Sophia under wraps from Sophia's father. Sophia's father died in a car accident, leaving Abraham as a single mother by default. Abraham also accused her mother of being abusive and controlling.popculture.com
Comments / 0